Welcome to my world of collecting. I have added several items to sell make an offer and I will see how I feel on selling it !
From Funko pops to neca figures all are welcome in my collection .
I have a collection from marvel to image . I tend to like older books from 1990s and older
I collect coins from every corner of the earth from Africa to Zimbabwe.
Always is looking at collections !
I started collecting comic books many years ago I think I was around 11 years old. I would get spiderman and doctor who delivered to my doorstep . I may still have those comics somewhere !
I got back into collecting in 2020 . It started off with modern comic books and then I moved to older comics. I have now started collecting some off all TCGs . I also collect action figures. World coins I even have postage stamps !
Thank you for taking the time to check my content out
Hi channel has grown over the time I have followed him . Fun content from him alone or with his son or wife . A must watch on the YouTube !
Robins buys & Diy's. A fun crafting channel and a collecting channel . Always a fun time from her shorts to live streams . A must watch !
Brian has been a long time friend. Who have advised me to help my channel grow . He is a big part of the YouTube . I appreciate his input into my YouTube journey!
AnAn awesome friend and supporter that's helped me along the way I have a load of respect for her . Thank you granny
Bizabara breaks is such a positive young lady always a fun enjoyable time on her channel . And she loves cats !
An awesome guy and channel welcomes ever one who he meets one of my best friends In YouTube. He actually is to blame for me joining YouTube
Disclaimer : I am part of the Walmart creator program I get a small commission from and purchased items from the Walmart store front
